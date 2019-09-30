A Radford man faces charges that include kidnapping, strangulation, and threatening to bomb or damage a building, the city announced Monday.

Steven Scott Potter, 27, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday, about six hours after his alleged victim contacted police to seek a protective order, according to a city news release.

The news release gave no details of what prompted the charges except that Potter and the alleged victim knew each other.

Potter also is charged with assaulting a family member.

He was being held without bond Monday at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

