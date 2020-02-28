RADFORD — The volleys of gunfire that alarmed the city last fall brought a Pulaski County man a six-month jail term Friday.
Terrelle O'Shea Maurice Todd, 20, of Dublin, pleaded guilty to charges of shooting from a moving vehicle, shooting in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm, all stemming from incidents that began on the night of Nov. 9 and continued into the following morning hours – described as "our frantic evening" by Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter imposed the penalty recommended in Todd's plea agreement: a total of 10 years behind bars, to be suspended after Todd serves six months. In addition, Showalter ordered a $500 fine and said Todd will be supervised by the probation office for three years after his release.
Two other men, Michael Antoine Lassiter, 25, of Smithfield, and Marquay Christopher Lee Alston, 20, of Radford, also face charges from the same night.
According to Rehak's Friday summary of the prosecution's evidence, city police received a call on the night of Nov. 9 that there had been shots fired at a party at Sanford Street. Officers who arrived at the party were told there had been a fight and that someone pulled a pistol and shot several times without hitting anyone. The shooter had apparently left the party.
Then calls started coming in about gunfire in other parts of Radford, including near the intersection of Carson and Lyle streets and at two locations on Eighth Street, Rehak said.
At each spot, officers found .40-caliber shell casings, Rehak said.
Officers eventually used security camera footage from a convenience store near one of the shootings and testimony from witnesses to identify five men who investigators said left the party where the initial shooting was reported and rode around the city shooting a pistol out the window.
Todd, Lassiter and Alston allegedly took turns shooting the gun, while the other two men in the car were just along for the ride, Rehak said after Friday's hearing.
Todd told investigators that he was in a fight at the party but had blacked out afterward and could recall nothing more from that night, Rehak said.
Todd and defense attorney Nicole Cumberland of Radford agreed that Rehak had outlined the case against Todd.
Lassiter and Alston's charges are to be considered next month by a grand jury, which will decide if there is enough evidence for them to be tried in Circuit Court.