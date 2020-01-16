RADFORD — A dentist charged with intoxicated driving after a crash scuffled with police officers, had two pistols and brass knuckles in his vehicle, and was carrying a bag of 150 pills, a prosecutor said Thursday.
"I would describe it as a pharmacy on wheels," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Annis said during Matthew Scott Mower's bond hearing in city General District Court.
Defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg said that Mower had a prescription for all the medications he was carrying.
Mower, 40, faces charges of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, possessing a gun while engaged in drug distribution, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence, and possessing a gun in public while intoxicated.
He was arrested Jan. 10 after a 2:30 p.m. wreck at the intersection of Radford's Rock Road and Tyler Avenue. According to the account Annis gave in court, a city police officer called to the crash found Mower sitting on a guard rail after apparently driving his pickup truck into the back of a Ford Mustang.
Mower told the officer that he was uninjured. Mower's speech was slurred and he had poor balance, Annis said. He told the officer that he had a history of seizures and had taken tramadol, Zoloft and other medications that day, Annis said.
Mower also made several confusing statements, including that he was uninsured but was on his way to get insurance from the dentist's office, and that he had been prescribed to have the pistol that he said was in the pickup's back seat, Annis said.
The officer conducted a sobriety field test, then told Mower that he was being arrested, Annis said.
But Mower would not put both hands behind his back to be handcuffed and the officer, along with other officers who arrived at the scene, knocked him to the ground, Annis said. As Mower continued to refuse to put his hands back for the cuffs, officers used Tasers on him twice, Annis said.
After that, Mower was taken into custody, Annis said.
A search of Mower's pickup truck found two handguns and a set of gold brass knuckles, Annis said. Police also found a laptop, iPad, two cell phones and a notebook listing dollar amounts and account codes for the Venmo digital payment system, Annis said.
Mower had a plastic bag in his pocket that contained 150 pills, Annis said. Mower told the officer that the bag held Ritalin and tramadol, that he had taken both, and that they were medications prescribed to him, Annis said.
The prosecutor called Mower a flight risk, noting that the charge of having a gun while engaged in drug distribution carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence. Annis asked that Mower, jailed after his arrest, stay behind bars pending a trial.
Questioned by Kellerman, Mower said that he has epilepsy. He said that he was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a dentist for about 10 years. Mower said that in March, he sold his share of his Radford practice to his partners.
Mower told Judge David Mullins that being in jail had prompted thoughts of starting a dental practice to serve prisoners.
Mullins said that he would set a $10,000 secured bond for Mower's release. The judge ordered that Mower not leave Virginia, that he be supervised by pretrial services personnel, and that he undergo a drug screen and any treatment that was recommended. Mower also must seek employment, Mullins said.
But Mower will have to stay in jail at least awhile longer, the judge added.
After Annis said that his office would appeal the setting of a bond, Mullins said Mower will remain incarcerated until the appeal is resolved in Circuit Court.
The bond appeal is set for Jan. 24, Annis and Kellerman said.