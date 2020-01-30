A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a Radford residence while family members and neighbors were at a funeral visitation.
Radford police – with the help of the Giles Sheriff's Office – arrested Narrows residents Jerry Allen Conley Jr., 38, and Cheyenne Taylor Epling, 22, on Wednesday for the January 21 incident, according to a city of Radford news release.
Both are charged with breaking an entering during the daytime and larceny of property of $500 or more with intent to sell, and are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. E.B. Martin at 540-7313624 or crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.