Radford alternative medicine practitioner Martin V. Riding pleaded guilty to 16 misdemeanor counts of practicing a profession or performing acts without proper license Friday, according to city Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak.
Riding had also been charged with the sexual abuse of clients, but those charges were dropped.
Riding, 67, who operated the Renew For Life holistic health clinic in his home, had faced 32 felony counts and 32 misdemeanor counts tied to practicing a profession without a license, seven felony counts of animate object sexual penetration, one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
He was sentenced to twelve months on each of the 16 charges to which he pleaded guilty - the time to run concurrent, with no time suspended, according to Rehak.
Riding was also fined $3,200, Rehak wrote in a news release. Riding will get credit for time served, ordered to have no contact with the victims and barred from health care work and health related business ventures, according to Rehak.
“Any case with 35 separate victims present a host of unique challenges, but these bizarre facts significantly complicated the Commonwealth’s legal strategies, trial preparations and plea negotiations," Rehak wrote. Most victims were naive, vulnerable and find themselves understandably embarrassed yet angry. This conviction agreement means those victims avoid court and preserve their privacy. After considering victim input, I decided this compromise was best for all involved. The plea agreement ensured convictions and eliminates the lingering appeals surely to have followed."
Continuing, Rehak wrote that the object sexual penetration crimes required proving both intimidation and lack of consent beyond a reasonable doubt – just two of the issues which became increasing problematic.
"Unfortunately, Virginia’s medical profession licensure laws provided their own set of difficulties," Rehak wrote.