Pulaski police are looking for a suspect as part of an investigation of a bank robbery that happened last Tuesday.
At approximately noon that day, police officers to the BB&T Bank located at 1105 Bob White Blvd. in reference to a robbery. Bank employees advised that a male subject handed the teller a note requesting an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a town police news release.
The suspect was described as a white male with a black beard and mustache, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing a black winter hat and a black zip-up hoodie, according to the release.
After receiving the cash, the suspect left the bank on foot. It was later determined that the suspect arrived at the bank on foot as well.
The Pulaski Police Department can be contacted about the case at (540) 994-8680.