A Pulaski man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Radford, according to a city news release.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a westbound 1997 Chevrolet Blazer ran off the left side of the road, overturned, traveled across the eastbound lanes and came to rest against an embankment, the news release said. The crash happened in the area of Wilderness Road.
The driver, who was alone in the Blazer, was ejected. Curtis Robinson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
No one else was injured.