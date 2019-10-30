A Pulaski County man has been arrested and charged with robbing the same bank twice in two weeks, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
Anthony D. Locke, 32, is suspected of walking into a BB&T Bank on Tuesday afternoon and handing a teller a note demanding cash, authorities said.
He’s also accused of carrying out a similar robbery at the same bank, located on Bob White Boulevard, exactly two weeks earlier, officials said.
Locke was arrested Tuesday shortly after the second robbery. The police were dispatched to the bank just after 1:30 p.m. and given a description of the suspect and his clothing, officials said.
Officers found Locke in a parking lot blocks from the scene, according to the department. He was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery.