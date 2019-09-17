FLOYD — Floyd County's prosecutor tried to drop the murder charge against Kyle Joseph Marchon Tuesday – but his defense attorneys demanded it stay in place, saying they are ready to prove his innocence next week at a jury trial.
"This is certainly a little bit of a curve ball," Judge Marc Long commented during the county Circuit Court hearing.
Long ruled that Marchon's trial will proceed and it is scheduled to start on Monday. It is scheduled to last two days.
Marchon, 34, of Floyd County, was arrested in December and charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a felony, both tied to the death of his girlfriend Suzanne B. Cabaniss.
Marchon, who had called emergency workers to the house he and Cabaniss shared on Long Level Road, told officers that Cabaniss shot herself in the forehead with a .38-cal. handgun. The state medical examiner's office also concluded Cabaniss' death was a suicide.
Marchon's attorneys, Jimmy Turk of Radford and Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg, have said they plan to call Dr. Gayle Suzuki, an assistant chief medical examiner in the examiner's office in Roanoke, as a chief witness for the defense – an unusual position for a medical examiner, who usually testifies for the prosecution in death cases.
It was the Suzuki's report on Cabaniss' death, issued in March, that spurred much of Tuesday's legal wrangling.
In her report, Suzuki wrote that Cabaniss had attempted suicide before, attributing the information to a law enforcement report. The problem with that, Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom said, was that the investigation report on Cabaniss' death, a more than 30-page document produced by Floyd County Sheriff's Office Investigator Rusty Stanley, was not issued until April, the month after Suzuki's report.
In court Tuesday, Branscom said that he has asked Suzuki at least four times for the her source, whether it was a written report of some type or a something verbal from an officer. Suzuki has been unable to find the report, Branscom said.
If a report exists that details an earlier suicide attempt, that would be exculpatory evidence that a prosecutor is legally required to share with the defense, Branscom said. Since he has not been able to locate the report Suzuki referenced, he had no choice but to ask that the charges against Marchon be dropped, Branscom said.
"I fully intend to re-institute the charges when and if this can be cleared up," Branscom said.
There were immediate protests from the defense. Turk pointed out that Branscom had been aware of the problem with Suzuki's report for months. Bringing up her citation of a mysterious report again just days before the scheduled trial is "anything but timely," Turk said.
Besides, Turk added, "We don't need that language to prove his innocence."
Branscom said that he has asked Virginia State Police to investigate how the information got into Suzuki's report, and said it had influenced her conclusion.
"That initial information she had colored her whole view of the case," Branscom said.
An attempt to contact Suzuki after the hearing was unsuccessful. A staffer at her office said that personnel may only answer questions about only findings of cause and manner of death and are not allowed to discuss the details of their work procedures.
Marchon also faces a charge of possessing methamphetamine and eight charges of possessing a gun while possessing meth. A Dec. 9 trial is scheduled on those counts.