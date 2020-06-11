A persistent burglar struck a string of Roanoke and Salem businesses last year, making off with valuables that included binders of collectible Pokemon cards, a rare edition of a J.R.R. Tolkein novel, antique military manuals and $4,000 in Susan B. Anthony coins.
On June 4, Matthew David Morris, 32, appeared at separate hearings in both cities and pleaded no contest to multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny, plus single counts of attempted burglary and destruction of property.
Through his various plea agreements, Morris got a total of three years and seven months in prison, and must pay $13,700 in restitution, as well as just over $6,000 in court costs.
Search warrants show that a Brandon Avenue shop, Bob Anderson Antiques, was hit three times last summer and fall, and it reported the loss of two books, a brooch and 40 rolls of Susan B. Anthony one-dollar coins.
An Aug. 20 break-in at Blade Gaming on Salem Avenue resulted in the theft of $2,700 cash and folders of collector cards but yielded security video that prompted an employee to identify Morris. A suspect DNA profile also resulted, warrants showed.
"The evidence was going to be fairly overwhelming," Roanoke assistant prosecutor Jeremy Theisen said Wednesday. "He eventually, after being confronted, was willing to take responsibility. He was able to take significant steps toward making the victims whole."
Theisen said Morris has already turned over $4,000, about a third of the restitution owed in Roanoke. He also returned a copy Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings" — "an incredibly rare edition," Theisen said — which was taken from Too Many Books on Grandin Road but recovered undamaged.
Other stolen items did not fare as well, according to Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers, who cited a September break-in at Now Then and Again, a consignment shop on Apperson Drive. Coins, spoons and jewelry went missing, as well as two Naval ordnance guides from 1920 and 1943, each of which was valued at $500. Both were recovered but were damaged, Bowers said, and as a result they lost their collectible status.
Morris has already paid more than half the $1,710 restitution he owes in Salem.
"I know Salem businesses are hurting, all businesses are hurting, but if I can get $1,000 back to the victims, I'm going to do that," Bowers said, adding that the unique nature of the stolen items aided the cooperation between Salem and Roanoke investigators.
Additional burglary and larceny charges against Morris are still pending in Botetourt County, but those cases don't yet have court dates.