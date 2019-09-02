Roanoke County police have ended an early afternoon standoff that started during a robbery investigation in north county.
Six people, four men and two women, were detained by police following the standoff. Their identities weren't immediately available.
The standoff began after officers detained one man and another man retreated into a north county home. Officers were able to get a phone into the house, and the man wanted for questioning and the other occupants surrendered to police.
Police were investigating a robbery at a Clipper Mart that happened on Saturday morning, according to Assistant Police Chief Chuck Mason. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in that robbery.
Officers and a SWAT team were involved in the operation in the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace Drive, which is in a neighborhood between Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens and Williamson Road. Neighbors gathered around a police command center described it as a normally quiet, peaceful area.
Officers made contact with the five people in the home at about 1:45 p.m., and after speaking with several negotiators the people came out one by one, Mason said. Those five people were charged with obstruction of justice, but other charges are pending, he said.
At about 2:30 p.m., police were searching the home for evidence in the robbery investigation and that investigation continues, Mason said.