Vinton police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a pharmacy.
Police responded to CVS Pharmacy at 1022 Hardy Road around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a white man wearing a white and gray-striped long sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts and a cloth over his face walked into the store and demanded narcotics, according to police.
Police said witnesses told them the man did not display or mention having a weapon when he demanded drugs. The man took a small amount of drugs, police said.
Witnesses told police the man is about 6 foot, 3 inches with a thin build. The suspect may have been driving a small, brown sport utility vehicle with windshield wipers stuck in an upright position, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at (540) 562-3265.