Radford police are asking the public’s help in finding whoever shot up a town house and a vehicle early Friday morning.
According to a city news release, no one was injured in an incident that occurred at about 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of Copper Beech Drive. Dispatchers received a call about shots being fired and officers found that a vehicle and town house had been hit by multiple bullets, the news release said.
Police ask that anyone who can help identify people involved in the incident call Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at (540) 267-3212 or email jerry.holdaway@radfordva.gov.