Roanoke police asked Monday for help in finding DeShawn Johnson, who is facing charges in connection with a Sunday incident.
Johnson, 30, of Roanoke, is facing a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Capt. Sandy Duffey in a news release.
Officers went to the 1500 block of Abbott Street Northwest about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reported gunfire. They found damage to a house. They also found a vehicle that had crashed and had been driven by Johnson, the release said.
Those with information to share were asked to call 344-8500 or send a text titled RoanokePD to 274637.