Police seek the public's help in finding a minivan whose occupant shot and injured a motorist in traffic on Interstate 77 in Bland County on Friday.
Virginia State Police described the vehicle as a gold Pontiac Montana minivan. The shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. near mile marker 63, a news release said.
Wythe County Community Hospital was treating the victim, a Tazewell County man who had injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening. He had been driving a burgundy Toyota Corolla when the minivan pulled alongside and "someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver. The van continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia," the release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police by dialing #77 or 276-228-3131 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.