Roanoke County police have set up a perimeter and are using K9s to track a suspect in a Wednesday morning armed robbery.
The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. at the Sav-On Tobacco Exxon station in the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue Northeast, a county spokeswoman said.
According to a news release, a suspect showed a weapon, took an undisclosed sum of cash and ran away. It described the suspect as a young black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
That gas station is directly beside the Children's Castle Early Learning Center. Tasha Thomas, the director of Children's Castle, said the center received notification of the incident and immediately went into lockdown mode. It is scheduled to remain locked down at least until noon, due to the police presence in the area, Thomas said shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gallagher at 777-8641 or the police department at 777-8652.