Three Roanoke County children are missing and thought to be in danger, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County police said.
In an AMBER alert issued Wednesday, just after midnight, state police said Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, also 6, and Colin Allison, 21 months, were thought to have been abducted at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The alleged abductor is John Varion Allison, the state police said.
Allison was described as a white man, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He may drive a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tags VVU-3796 or a 2006 maroon Cadillac four-door car with Virginia tags VMV-8238, state police said.
He may be accompanied by his wife Ruby Marie Allison, state police said.
“The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia,” state police said in the statement accompanying the AMBER alert.
The children are described as white, with Cameron and Emma having brown hair and brown eyes, and Colin having blond hair and brown eyes.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Roanoke County police at (540) 777-8799 or Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453.