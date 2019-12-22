Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired around lunchtime Sunday in a residential neighborhood in northwest Roanoke.
Officers were called about 12:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Abbott Street, which is just off Cove Road and about four-tenths of a mile southeast of Cove’s intersection with Hershberger Road.
A release issued by police later on Sunday confirmed that shots had been fired but said no injuries had been reported.
It said witnesses were working with investigators, but also gave no additional information about the circumstances of the gunfire, how many shots were fired or how many suspects might be involved.
A police spokesman did not respond Sunday to questions about whether any arrests were made later in the day.
The news release asked that anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500 or send a text starting with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.