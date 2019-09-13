Roanoke police have arrested an 18-year-old in Wednesday's shooting death of a teenager.
Cinque Fayette of Roanoke is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Savion Scales, 17, police said Friday.
Police also said they are trying to find Ozmeik Clements, 17, of Roanoke, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of murder.
The shooting Wednesday evening happened on 13th Street Southwest between Campbell and Patterson avenues.
The medical examiner's office said Friday that Scales died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
His death is the 11th homicide in Roanoke this year.
Police ask anyone with information about Clements' whereabouts to call them at 344-8500 or text to 274637 with the phrase "RoanokePD."