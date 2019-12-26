A Lexington man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that injured a Virginia state trooper last week.

Hunter Lee Ruley, 20, was charged with felony hit and run, state police said in a news release Thursday.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Dec. 20, when Trooper R.E. Tackett was investigating a crash that involved another vehicle and a bear on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.

Tackett was getting into his vehicle from the passenger side when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, state police said. He was treated at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington for injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Using the video system in the trooper’s patrol car, state police were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle.

Shortly after the crash, police learned from a resident about a social media post in which someone was selling a set of four oversize wheels and tires from a 2004 Chevrolet truck. Using the pictures on the site, investigators located the truck at a home in Rockbridge County.

Troopers seized the vehicle and Ruley was later arrested at that location.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

