A Lexington man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that injured a Virginia state trooper last week.
Hunter Lee Ruley, 20, was charged with felony hit and run, state police said in a news release Thursday.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Dec. 20, when Trooper R.E. Tackett was investigating a crash that involved another vehicle and a bear on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.
Tackett was getting into his vehicle from the passenger side when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, state police said. He was treated at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington for injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Using the video system in the trooper’s patrol car, state police were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle.
Shortly after the crash, police learned from a resident about a social media post in which someone was selling a set of four oversize wheels and tires from a 2004 Chevrolet truck. Using the pictures on the site, investigators located the truck at a home in Rockbridge County.
Troopers seized the vehicle and Ruley was later arrested at that location.