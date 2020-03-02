The deaths of two people discovered Sunday in a Roanoke home are being investigated as homicides, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The victims were found just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday when police officers responded to a request for a well-being check at a residence in the Jamestown Place development in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive Southeast.
On Monday, authorities identified the victims as April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. No additional information about the circumstances was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.