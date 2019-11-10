Radford Police Department is asking the public for information on possible gunshots heard in three locations around the city overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.
The sound of shots was reported beginning at 11:19 p.m. Saturday with the last report coming in at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the news release.
The alleged incidents occurred in the 400 block of Sanford Street, the 1000 block of Carson Street and the 900 block of New River Drive, the release stated.
One unspecified injury related to the alleged incidents was reported, but it was not a gunshot wound, according to the release.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 731-3624.