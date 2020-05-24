Virginia State Police are investigating an unattended death discovered Saturday near Interstate 77.
Police were called to the scene at 12:25 p.m. and found the body of a man in a ditch along Wilderness Road, just east of I-77, State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email Sunday.
The body was sent to the Roanoke medical examiner's office for an autopsy and positive identification, Geller wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to call the agency's Wytheville Division Field Office at 276-228-3131 or send email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.