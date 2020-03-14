A man shot in Roanoke was taken to the hospital early Saturday, police said.
Police went to the intersection of Melrose Avenue Northwest and Lafayette Boulevard Northwest about 1 a.m. on a report of a man with gunshot wounds, according to Caitlyn Cline, a police spokeswoman.
He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Cline said she did not have details about the man’s condition and injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information to call 344-8500 or begin a text with “RoanokePD” to 274637 to ensure it’s sent properly.