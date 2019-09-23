A man was shot and killed Sunday in northwest Roanoke, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.
Roanoke police responded just after 9 p.m. to the 100 block of 20th Street Northwest. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a business in the area.
Police said Aubrey Belcher, 31, of Roanoke was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
The police department said there is no further danger to the community, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD”.