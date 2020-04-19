A Radford domestic abduction and assault case turned into a death investigation after the juvenile victim died, city officials announced Sunday.
Andrew Jonathan Byrd, 33, of Radford was arrested Friday morning and charged with abduction, strangulation, and assault of a household member. An unresponsive victim was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, police said Friday.
In a Friday statement, police characterized the situation as a "domestic incident using a weapon."
On Sunday, city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder issued a news release saying the victim was a juvenile and had died.
The city has not identified the victim or detailed the victim's relationship to Byrd.
According to Friday's statement, city police were called at 2:12 a.m. that day about an unresponsive victim in the 100 block of 9th Street. Byrd was arrested later in the morning.
He was being held Sunday in the New River Valley Regional Jail.