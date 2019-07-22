Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday in southeast Roanoke as 24-year-old Salonya Evans.
No additional information was released regarding the circumstances of the incident, potential suspects or arrests.
Evans’ death represents the ninth reported homicide in the city this year.
Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Morehead Avenue after a report that someone had been shot. They found an injured adult woman outside a residence and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Anyone with information can contact police at 344-8500 or through text beginning with the phrase “RoanokePD” at 274637.
Evans’ homicide occurred just four days after gunfire claimed the lives of two people in northwest Roanoke.
Kyyona Casey, 21, and Justin Jennings, 31, both of Roanoke, died after a shooting somewhere between the city’s West End and Melrose-Rugby neighborhoods.
They were found early Wednesday in a vehicle that was headed east in the 800 block of Orange Avenue. A third man in the car was also shot and had to be hospitalized.
Police have not released additional information about the circumstances of that attack.