A motorcyclist who crashed while being pursued by police on New Year’s Day sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Virginia State Police.
John Caleb Suess, 19, of Roanoke was wearing a helmet when his motorcycle ran off the road and overturned, tossing him from the vehicle, officials said.
Suess was being pursued at the time by Roanoke police officers who reported that he was spotted driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson on a sidewalk.
The officers tried to pull over the motorcycle but the cyclist fled and a short pursuit ensued, local officials said.
The police were terminating the chase when the motorcyclist appeared to lose control and crash.
In keeping with its policies, the Roanoke Police Department asked Virginia State Police to handle the investigation of the wreck.
The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. New Year’s morning.
An investigation is underway.