Roanoke police responded to an array of scuffles that broke out Thursday night at the close of a boys basketball game at Patrick Henry High School.
The visiting William Fleming Colonels beat the Patriots 72-67 in overtime, at which point several fights broke out within the full-house crowd.
Law enforcement was already on the scene, both to patrol the game and for a recruiting event at Patrick Henry, but additional backup was requested.
“Officers called for assistance with settling what turned into a large disorder,” police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday. “Pepper spray was utilized to disperse the crowd.”
No injuries were reported and no arrests made, Cline said, but a spectator who was pregnant did ask to be taken to the hospital as a precaution. The woman did not report any injuries to police.
Cline said investigators were working now with school officials “to determine who was involved.”
The two varsity boys teams, longtime crosstown rivals, will play twice more this season, on Jan. 11 at the Berglund Center and Feb. 6 at William Fleming High School.