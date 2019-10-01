Police have arrested a Roanoke teenager in last month's shooting death of 17-year-old Savion Scales.
Ozmeik Clements, 17, turned himself in at the police station Tuesday afternoon, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
Clements was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a murder.
On Sept. 11, police found Scales in the city's Mountain View neighborhood. He had been shot in the chest.
The next day, police arrested Cinque Fayette, 18, on a charge of second-degree murder and said they were looking for Clements.