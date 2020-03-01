Four guilty pleas resolved the charges against a Giles County man accused of shooting a friend who refused to make him coffee.
Tony Lee Pennington, 56, of Narrows, said it was an accident that led to the wounding two years ago of his longtime friend Dewayne Turner. Pennington said that he’d been trying to lean a rifle against a wall when it slipped to the floor and went off. Turner also called the incident an accident, testifying at a 2018 hearing that he thought Pennington was joking when he picked up a rifle, inserted a magazine and chambered a round.
But Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly had maintained that it should be up to a jury, not Turner or Pennington, to determine exactly how the the shot to Turner’s back occurred, and if it was accidental.
On Monday, a day before a two-day jury trial was scheduled to begin, Pennington pleaded guilty to reckless handing of a firearm, unlawful wounding, unlawful discharge of a gun inside an occupied dwelling, and receipt of stolen property.
The last charge related not to the gun that shot Turner but to one of the other firearms that investigators found in Pennington’s house; this other gun had been reported stolen in West Virginia. In October, a mistrial was declared in the initial attempt to prosecute Pennington on the stolen property charge. Lilly said that he had planned to have a second trial for Pennington on the stolen gun matter.
The plea agreement that Lilly and defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg presented to Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell led to a sentence of 35 years in prison for Pennington, but with all but six days suspended. Pennington will be supervised by the probation office for five years.
Pennington had initially faced a charge of aggravated malicious wounding, which carried a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to testimony at the 2018 preliminary hearing in the case, Turner and his wife were in the midst of a long visit with Pennington and his wife when the shooting occurred. Turner and Pennington’s friendship extended back more than 40 years, Turner said at the preliminary hearing.
The Turners had been at the Penningtons’ for a couple weeks on the morning of Feb. 22, 2018, when the two men bantered about making coffee. Turner made himself a cup and Pennington asked for one too. Turner said he jokingly swore and told Pennington to make his own.
Pennington threatened to shoot him and Turner replied “You’re blowing smoke, like always,” Turner recounted.
Pennington picked up an AR-15-style rifle, Turner testified. Though he thought his friend was being silly, something made him turn away, Turner said. He heard the sound of a magazine being placed in the gun and a bullet being moved to the chamber, Turner said. Then he was shot in the back of his left shoulder.
As for Pennington’s account to investigators that the gun fell over and fired, Lilly said that if the case had gone to trial, he would have introduced testimony from a firearms instructor and a report from state crime lab analysts that they tried to make the rifle fire by dropping it but were unable to do so.
Turner testified two years ago that he had undergone an assortment of surgeries related to the injury and lost about 60 percent of the use of his arm. Lilly said after this week’s hearing that he could not comment on the wounded man’s current condition.