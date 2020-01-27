CHRISTIANSBURG — One of the final defendants in Montgomery County's long-running Operation Crankdown methamphetamine case received a suspended sentence Monday through a plea agreement.
The resolution of Renee Woolwine Buckland's charges left just three Crankdown defendants, all convicted but not yet sentenced, on the docket. In all, 23 people were convicted in the Crankdown case, which was announced by authorities in November 2018 and centered on a Georgia-to-Blacksburg meth supply chain.
Still to be sentenced in the case are Terry Wayne Miller, 56, of Giles County, and Grayson Scott Hamlett, 48, of Roanoke, both with hearings scheduled in March, and Thelma Renee Keister, 47, of Blacksburg, who has a hearing set for April.
Buckland, 56, of Pembroke had a relatively minor role in the Crankdown narrative, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said earlier in the case. Buckland ended up charged after she was present in September 2018 when officers searched a residence looking for evidence related to another defendant, Michael Thomas "Possum" Dowdy. Drugs were found and Buckland had a pistol in her purse. She was charged with possessing drugs and possessing a gun while possessing drugs.
At a Monday hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz said that she wanted to drop the drug possession charge against Buckland and amend the firearms charge to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Robert Turk approved the requests.
Buckland entered a guilty plea on the gun charge and Turk sentenced her to 12 months in jail and a $250 fine, then suspended the entire sentence.
The plea agreement that Wolz and defense attorney Brad McConnell of Blacksburg worked out also resolved another drug possession charge that Buckland faced, unrelated to the Crankdown investigation.
Summarizing the prosecution's evidence on the second drug charge, Wolz said it resulted from a February 2018 call to Christiansburg police that a person was sleeping in a pickup truck in a restaurant parking lot. It was Buckland, who told officers that she was just napping and was able to pass field sobriety tests.
However, after Buckland OK'd a search of the truck, an officer found a bag with four pills that Buckland said were her husband's Oxycodone, Wolz said.
On Monday, after Buckland pleaded guilty to the possession charge from this incident, Turk said that he would defer convicting her for two years and ordered that she be supervised by the probation office. If she avoids further trouble, Turk said, he would dismiss the drug charge in 2022.
Buckland's plea agreement followed the sentencing earlier this month of Dowdy, the Crankdown defendant who was the target of the search that led to charges against Buckland.
Described by prosecutors as more involved than Buckland in the meth sales at the center of the Crankdown case, Dowdy, 53, of Blacksburg, was convicted last year of conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth and of possessing a weapon after being convicted of a felony, along with an assortment of other drug charges. At a sentencing hearing in November, Wolz and Dowdy's attorney, Bruce Phillips of Christiansburg argued about a provision of Virginia law called the "safety valve" that could let Dowdy avoid mandatory minimum sentences for the drug conspiracy and gun charge.
The safety valve is meant to let judges reward defendants who assist investigators. Wolz said that a four-sentence statement that Dowdy delivered after he was convicted was not enough to qualify. Phillips noted that the law did not set strict requirements.
Turk ruled that Dowdy would qualify for the safety valve. At a Jan. 6 hearing, Turk sentenced Dowdy to serve three years on the drug conspiracy charge – two years less than the mandatory minimum – and two years on the felon with a gun charge.
In all, Dowdy had nearly 21 years of additional prison time suspended from this month's hearing and from earlier sentencing on other drug charges in the case.