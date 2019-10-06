A Pulaski man who wounded another man in a fight, then ended up in the same hospital after crashing his car, resolved his case with a plea.
Chris Dominic Ace, 22, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of unlawful wounding and was given a month to serve in prison, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records. Judge Brad Finch imposed a three-year prison sentence, with two years and 11 months suspended.
Ace was charged in June after a reported stabbing at Meadowview Apartments, town police reported at the time. He had left the scene before police arrived but soon afterward was involved in a wreck on Cleburne Boulevard in Pulaski County, police said.
Both Ace and the stabbing victim were taken first to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, then to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.