Herbert Wayne Walley last week resolved an accusation that he picked up a young woman in his vehicle and assaulted her, pleading guilty and receiving a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
Walley, 62, of Christiansburg, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in August after an incident in which, according to police, he gave a ride to a woman in the 1300 block of Blacksburg’s South Main Street, then attacked her.
After Walley made his plea Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email that part of his plea agreement was an order that he have no contact with the young woman. Pettitt noted that the victim approved the plea agreement and already had obtained a two-year protective order barring Walley from contacting her.