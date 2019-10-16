A Roanoke police officer shot a person in northwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.
The person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting happened near the 1600 block of Hershberger Road after a business called about a trespassing, police said.
While speaking with a suspect, the officer saw that the person had a gun, and at some point the officer shot at the person, who fled but was caught a short distance away, the spokeswoman said.
Police tape blocked off the area around Krispy Kreme and Lowe’s on Wednesday afternoon.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave and Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting, per city police department policy.
While responding to the Hershberger incident, a police patrol car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Gainsboro Road and Orange Avenue, the spokeswoman said. The officer's car was heading east on Orange when it struck another car, then went into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.
Several people were taken to Roanoke Memorial with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, she said.