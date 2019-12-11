ROCKY MOUNT — A Franklin County judge has certified a sexual assault charge against a man accused of attacking a woman at his Moneta business last summer.
Jason Daniel Nagle, 38, of Penhook was charged with rape Aug. 29. He was released from jail on $25,000 bond on Sept. 4.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Nagle’s accuser testified that on Aug. 26, while she was alone with Nagle at Smith Mountain Boat Rentals, he forced her to have sex with him against her will. The woman was on site doing work for him at the time but was not an employee of his company. The woman is not being named because The Roanoke Times does not identify people who file reports involving sexual assaults.
Defense attorney Stephen Maddy asked the woman if the encounter had been consensual or if it had involved her participation at any point. She said no.
After hearing testimony and arguments from Maddy and assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman, Judge George Jones said he found there was sufficient evidence to send the case on to January’s grand jury. Jones denied a protective order sought by the woman, citing the conditions of Nagle’s bail that already bar him from contact with her.
In order to be in compliance with those terms, Nagle has since moved his business to another location.