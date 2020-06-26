A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision Friday morning in northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the crossing of Orange Avenue and Lynn Brae Drive, officials said.
Witnesses reported the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating, police said.
The woman struck was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police said appeared to be serious injuries.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.