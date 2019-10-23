A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Botetourt County on Friday has died, state police said.
Dineshkumar Chhanaal Patel, 69, of Troutville died from the injuries he sustained when hit by a car while crossing U.S. 11, between the Dodge Store and McDonald's, at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
The incident was a hit-and-run and police are still searching for the driver.
Evidence from the scene indicates the vehicle involved was a 2018 or 2019 metallic blue Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. It should have damage to the driver's side, including the mirror, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.