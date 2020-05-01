A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran off the road last week in northwest Roanoke, according to a recent search warrant.
The collision occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. on April 24 at the intersection of Westside Boulevard and Hershberger Road, near Westside Elementary School and Victory Independent Baptist Church.
The incident was witnessed by at least one bystander, the warrant said.
According to the warrant, police found “one scale and multiple glassine baggies” inside the vehicle.
Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday that the victim, an adult male, was taken from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but she did not identify that person and said she could not say whether his injuries had been considered life-threatening.
Wallace Arnold Scott Jr., 42, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license, Cline said. She said additional charges could follow.
Scott’s next court date in the matter is set for July 14.