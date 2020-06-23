The two Roanoke men charged in the fatal shooting last year of Savion Scales, 17, have been granted postponements so they may take their cases to juries once the current judicial emergency ends.
Ozmiek Rae'Quan Clements’ case is now set for Nov. 9, and Cinque Tarik Fayette’s jury trial is scheduled to start Dec. 15.
Scales died Sept. 11 from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was found in a car near the intersection of Patterson Avenue Southwest and 13th Street.
Fayette and Clements were arrested soon after Scales' death and indicted on counts of first-degree murder.
The two men, both 18 and being held without bond, had been scheduled for separate trials next month, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an ongoing suspension of jury trials.
Prosecutors said they would waive juries for both defendants, but Fayette and Clements opted separately to have their cases heard by a jury, and both asked for continuances to that end.
On Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, Fayette waived his right to a speedy trial so that his case could be heard in December. Clements did the same earlier this month. His jury trial was set for November.
While jury trials have been stalled for the foreseeable future, a state Supreme Court order this week asked circuit court judges to start working on plans for them to safely resume. Those plans must be submitted in less than two months, by Aug. 17, according to the order.
Fayette was arrested the night of Scales' shooting, after being stopped not far from the scene.
Police later named Clements, then 17, as a second suspect, and he turned himself in on Oct. 1. He was held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center for several months, but he turned 18 in April and was transferred to the Roanoke City Jail.
Scales was a senior at Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy at Oakland.