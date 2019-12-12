CHRISTIANSBURG — Ty Outlaw was in California to play in the NCAA basketball tournament last spring when police found marijuana in his Blacksburg apartment. And on Thursday, the former Hokie was apparently overseas to play basketball when his case was called in Montgomery County General District Court.
"Well, he is an outlaw – he's a fugitive," Judge Frederick King joked.
Tyrone Khalil Outlaw, as the 24-year-old from Roxboro, North Carolina, is listed in court records, faces two charges in Montgomery County. There is the marijuana possession charge filed on March 21 that briefly seemed to threaten the Hokies' Sweet 16 hopes, and a possession of a controlled substance charge from an April 7 incident, about a week after the Virginia Tech squad finished its tournament run with a loss to Duke.
The marijuana charge briefly drew national attention, with speculation that Outlaw would be removed from the team mid-tournament. Then-coach Buzz Williams let Outlaw continue playing after he passed a drug test.
According to police accounts, Blacksburg Officer H.A. Rose came to the apartment that Outlaw shared with former teammate Christopher Ashton Clarke on the evening of March 20 due to what a search warrant described as a narcotics violation. At an October hearing, Rose said she smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the apartment but could not make contact with anyone inside.
The next day, Rose returned with a search warrant, and the apartment complex's management let her into the residence. No one was home. Rose said she found marijuana. Outlaw, in California with the Tech team, was charged with possession. Clarke later was charged as well.
In October, a Montgomery County judge threw out the marijuana possession charge against Clarke, agreeing with his attorney that police had not established whose marijuana had been found.
There has been much less discussion in hearings and court filings about the second drug possession charge that Outlaw faces.
Outlaw's cases, now merged, have been scheduled for hearings, but each time have been re-set for later dates.
On the basketball court, Outlaw was known as a 3-point specialist. He overcame a heart condition and knee injury during his time at Tech and won the ACC's 2019 Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award just before March Madness began. Outlaw left Tech with degrees in criminology and sociology, was not picked during this year's NBA draft, and presently is listed on the roster of the G.S. Lavrio Basketball Club, a team based in the south of Greece.
Lavrio is 5-5 so far in the 2019-20 season and Outlaw has played in all of the 10 games the team has played, according to the basketball-reference.com website. Lavrio has two games scheduled for Saturday.
In court Thursday, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford said that he can no longer represent Outlaw due to a conflict. But Turk and King agreed that the attorney cannot be removed from the case without Outlaw being present in the courtroom.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Obenshain asked that a warrant for Outlaw's arrest be issued, and King agreed to do it.
Chuckling, the judge said that he had no expectation that Outlaw would be extradited from any location outside Virginia, much less overseas.
"I hope he scores lots of points and comes on back," King said.