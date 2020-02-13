CHRISTIANSBURG — There was unfinished business from Ty Outlaw's March Madness run last year – a set of drug charges that grew from a search of his Blacksburg apartment while he was playing with Virginia Tech's basketball team in California and from a traffic stop a couple weeks later.
After Outlaw did not appear at court hearings, a judge in December issued a warrant for his arrest, joking that Outlaw had become a fugitive.
Of course, it was no mystery where the 24-year-old was — after Outlaw completed his Tech career with last year's NCAA tournament, and with degrees in criminology and sociology, he entered the NBA draft, was not chosen, and headed to Europe. There, he joined the Greek basketball team Lavrio.
At the December hearing where Outlaw was declared a fugitive, the judge said he hoped the hoopster, who is from Roxboro, North Carolina, would score a lot of points and come back.
On Thursday, Outlaw did just that, appearing in Montgomery County General District Court in a black Virginia Tech hoodie. With his attorney, Matt Roberts of Blacksburg, Outlaw quickly wrapped up his charges, finishing with $370 in fines and a suspended driver's license.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Obenshain asked the court to drop a marijuana possession charge from the March 21 search of Outlaw's apartment – a search that arrived as the Hokies prepared to play in the Sweet 16 and briefly threatened to remove Outlaw from Tech's team.
Obenshain also asked that a felony charge of possessing a Schedule I drug, which came from the March 21 search as well, be reduced to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana.
With the charge amended, Outlaw pleaded not guilty but agreed that there was enough evidence to convict him. Judge Gino Williams imposed a sentence that Obenshain and Roberts had already agreed on: a $250 fine and a 30-day jail sentence, with all of the incarceration suspended, plus a six-month driver's license suspension required by Virginia law.
Outlaw faced another drug possession charge and a speeding charge from April 7. Williams dropped the drug charge at Obenshain's request and fined Outlaw $120 for driving 85 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Outside the courtroom after the short hearing, Outlaw said that he was happy with life in Greece and planned to stick with European basketball. "I'm enjoying the different cultures," Outlaw said.
According to websites that track European basketball, his team, Lavrio, presently has a 9-9 record and won its most recent game on Feb. 1 75-61 against Peristeri. Outlaw was the team's second-highest scorer with 11 points.