One Rocky Mount man is dead and another in custody after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 3:30 p.m. to a residence in the 10300 block of Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.
A news release issued Sunday night said investigators found Denny Smith, 59, in his home, dead from a gunshot wound.
Also at the scene, deputies arrested Gregory Kendrick, 55, and charged him with second-degree murder, the release said.
Kendrick is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail.
Officials did not disclose any information about the circumstances of the shooting but called it “an isolated incident.”