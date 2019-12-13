Authorities are investigating claims that Michael Alexander Brown went unnoticed while hiding in an RV seized in Roanoke but said there has been no confirmation to date.
WSLS (Channel 10) recently reported Brown’s attorney said he evaded detection while hiding behind an upper cabinet inside the RV discovered during last month’s massive search effort around Grandin.
When reached Friday, Brown’s attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, said she couldn’t comment beyond her prior statement, but she expressed confidence in her information.
“I stand by my statement that I believe the evidence will prove it to be true,” she said.
The RV was found by officers in the early-morning hours of Nov. 14 and was ripped open with tactical equipment as it was secured.
Investigators searched the interior and, hours later, had the vehicle towed. The TV report said Brown hid inside amid the search and escaped once the vehicle was left in the towing lot.
Caldwell-Bono said there was surveillance video of Brown leaving the lot. She said she couldn’t delve into the details of the video or its origins Friday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service said they were unaware of any video. The towing company, Fat Boys Wrecker Service, said it had no video of Brown.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it’s been aware of these claims, which it described as a rumor, since Brown was arrested on Nov. 27 after an 18-day search that touched on three states.
In a statement, the office said, “We have been investigating that information and cannot confirm that Brown was in the RV at the time.
“We are currently unaware of any surveillance video from the impound lot in Roanoke. This is an ongoing criminal investigation and we will continue to investigate any new information that becomes available.”
Brown, a Marine corporal who grew up in Franklin County, has been accused of second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 shooting death of his mother’s longtime boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown.
He was arrested after being found in the attic space of the family home where the shooting occurred, officials said. His arrest was peaceful and without incident. Caldwell-Bono said he was ready to be brought in and cooperated with authorities.
Brown’s legal case is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 19.