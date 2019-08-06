Bond has been denied for two of the three men charged following a midday double shooting last spring outside a northwest Roanoke restaurant.
The incident occurred around lunchtime May 29 in the parking lot of Bob & Cheryl’s on Shenandoah Avenue. Security video showed two drivers — later identified as Anthony Brian Barnett and Miguel “Shane” Harper — at odds over a traffic dispute before Barnett was later joined by two other men, Lamar Antoine Barnett, 34, and Floyd Mitchell Harris, 39.
In the dust-up that followed, as it has been established in court, Harper shot and wounded both Barnetts, and was then injured by gunfire from Harris. Harris and the Barnetts left to go to the hospital and each was later charged with two felonies. Harper remained at the scene of the shooting and was not charged.
Attorneys have since said both of the men who were armed were legally allowed to carry their weapons.
Although indictments came out within days of the incident on charges of malicious wounding by mob and conspiring to commit malicious wounding, the Barnetts remained at large for some time: Lamar was arrested June 25 and Anthony on July 20.
That delay was cited as Judge Chris Clemens denied Anthony Barnett release at a bond hearing Tuesday.
At that same hearing, Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell argued that when police attempted to stop Anthony Barnett on the day of his arrest, he first drove into an apartment complex parking lot on Garst Mill Road. Barnett allegedly jumped out of his still-moving car — which struck a tree — then tried to rid himself of a bag containing marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash, Caldwell said.
He has since been charged with eluding, resisting arrest and drug possession, with court dates on those set for next month.
Clemens previously denied bond for Lamar Barnett on June 27, pointing to his prior criminal history as grounds. He is due back in court Aug. 30.
Harris, who was taken into custody soon after the shootings, was released about two weeks later on $15,000 bond.
His trial is set for October.