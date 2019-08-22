A Roanoke man charged in a fatal June stabbing is now scheduled to stand trial across four days beginning March 16.
Russell Eric Gordon, 51, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Turney, also of Roanoke.
Turney was found early on June 14, critically injured, near a warehouse close to the Walnut Avenue bridge. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, just a few blocks away, but later died, police said. Gordon was arrested that day and has been held without bond.
Investigators have said the two men knew each other and an escalating argument led to the attack.
About two weeks later, a grand jury indicted Gordon on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.
Court orders have now been entered for testing to determine Gordon’s competency to stand trial and to gauge his sanity at the time of the offense.
During a procedural hearing Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, defense attorney Tom Love told a judge that it was still unclear when those evaluations would be complete.
Gordon’s psychiatric records currently run about 1,500 pages, Love said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to called 344-8500 or text 274637 with “RoanokePD” at the beginning.