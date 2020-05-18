A police chase that began in North Carolina ended in an arrest in Franklin County Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.
The pursuit began about 8:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies in Rockingham County, North Carolina, followed a 2015 Jeep Patriot after its driver apparently fired a weapon into a building, state police Sgt. Rick Garletts said in a news release Monday.
Deputies stopped the pursuit when they lost sight of the Jeep in Henry County.
A Virginia state trooper found the vehicle near Martinsville, and the Jeep sped north on U.S. 220 at up to 100 mph, according to Garletts.
Law enforcement arrested the driver without incident after stopping the vehicle with a tire deflation device at U.S. 220 and Virginia 40 in Rocky Mount, he said.
Heather Marie Ward, 25, of Eden, North Carolina, faces charges of felony eluding police, and reckless driving.
Garletts said a state police K-9 helped troopers recover a firearm in Henry County that was believed to be used in the North Carolina shooting and thrown out the car window.