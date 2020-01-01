A motorcycle crashed on Williamson Road early Wednesday morning after a short police chase, according to Roanoke police.
Just before 12:30 a.m. New Year's Day, Roanoke police officers observed a motorcycle driving recklessly on the sidewalk in the area of Jefferson and Salem avenues in southeast Roanoke.
Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a short pursuit, police said in a news release. As officers terminated the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed in the 700 block of Williamson Road Northeast, according to the news release.
The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown, police said.