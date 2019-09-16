LEXINGTON — Circuit Judge David Melesco told a mother who pleaded guilty to attempted felony murder that she was free to go Monday.
Melesco sentenced Diana Nicole Hazelwood, 31, to a two-year suspended sentence in Rockbridge County Circuit Court. She was not given any probation.
Hazelwood was charged with felony murder in May 2017 after the death of her 4-month old daughter Charlee Marie Faith Ford. The infant’s death spurred investigations into the Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services, which failed to remove the infant after evidence of drug abuse.
Hazelwood pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted felony murder in January 2018 after promising to testify against the child’s father, Charles Everett Ford, who was charged with felony murder, first degree murder and child endangerment.
Ford’s trial was repeatedly rescheduled until last month, when he pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon dropped the two murder charges after he was told there was a mistake in the infant’s toxicology report.
Charlee was born Dec. 21, 2015, with cerebral palsy, severe seizures and illegal drugs in her system. Doctors prescribed her anti-seizure medications.
An autopsy showed Charlee died from sudden infant death syndrome, which Moon said last month meant the cause was undetermined. A toxicology report initially showed she did not have any anti-seizure medication in her system, which prosecutors used to build the felony murder case against the parents. But Moon said he was told there was a mistake in the report and Charlee did have some of the medication in her system.
Moon said in August this created a problem determining whether Ford’s actions or inactions directly caused the child’s death. Instead, Ford pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to five years with two years suspended and credit for time served. But Hazelwood had already pleaded guilty to attempted felony murder.
Hazelwood never testified against Ford because he took a plea instead, but Moon and her defense attorney said she complied with everything in her plea and bond agreements.
Melesco asked for a summary of the case in court Monday because Judge Anita Filson, who has since retired, had been the one to find Hazelwood guilty. Instead, the defense attorney and prosecutor asked to speak to Melesco in his chambers and the three met for about 15 minutes.
Melesco returned to the bench and said, “I’m not sure how we got this mess, but I guess it’s my job to figure it out.”
Both sides agreed Melesco should sentence Hazelwood on the lower side of the guidelines. Hazelwood already served one year and 324 days in jail before she was released on bond in March.
Charlee’s death spurred multiple investigations into the local department of social services. A caseworker visited the home before her death and determined Charlee was in a “high-risk” situation, but the department did not provide the infant or family any services before the child's death in April 2016.
At the time of Charlee’s death, the Virginia Department of Social Services was investigating the local department after it received complaints from law enforcement.
The report revealed rampant dysfunction in the child protective services unit, including a supervisor shredding child abuse complaints, and problems in how Charlee’s case was handled.
The state’s investigative report led to a special grand jury and an investigation of the local board. No evidence of criminal actions was found and no local board members were removed.
A $17 million wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Charlee's estate also has been filed in Rockbridge County Circuit Court. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.