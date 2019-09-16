Martin V. Riding, the Radford alternative medicine practitioner charged in June with dozens of counts of performing procedures without a proper license, was indicted Friday on additional charges linked to the sexual abuse of clients.
Riding, 67, who operated the Renew For Life holistic health clinic in his home, faced 32 felony counts and 32 misdemeanor counts tied to practicing a profession without a license. The new charges include seven felony counts of animate object sexual penetration, one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
The new charges stem from incidents that occurred between July 2018 and March and involve multiple alleged victims, a city news release said.
At a June hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said that Riding performed vaginal and rectal exams on clients and used his hands to manipulate female clients to orgasm, telling them it was part of a treatment for the effects of bad sexual or emotional experiences.
A search warrant filed in the case said that a woman who worked for Riding told police that cameras were installed in exam rooms where clients were directed to undress. A woman who had been a client of Riding's said that during an exam, he seemed to use his cell phone to take a picture of her vaginal area without her consent, according to the warrant.
Riding is not a medical doctor. On his website, Riding called himself a family alternative therapist who focused on connections between emotional and physical health. His services included thermographic breast exams and breast lump draining procedures, treatment with cups, stones, oils and tuning forks, relationship counseling and more.
Free on bond after the initial charges, Riding was arrested again after Friday's indictments and is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, according to the city's news release.
Riding has another bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday.